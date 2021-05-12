Against mathematical proof.

elaborations upon a blasphemous course review
I am a pure mathematician by training, inclination, and marriage.
I am also a blasphemer, a heretic, and a traitor to my people.
What I’m saying is that I just finished taking a machine learning course full of rigorous mathematics, and in my course review, I advised the professor to stop worrying about all that rigor. (Sort of. What I said was more nuanced, but no less obnoxious.)
For the question “How can this course be improved?” I wrote:
I humbly propose rethinking the role of proof and mathematical derivations in the course.
A widely held view among mathematicians is that proofs deepen students’ understanding. In my opinion as a professional math communicator, this is wrong. Proof is better understood as the last step in mathematical work. As you know, a researcher attempts a proof only after a long process of probing examples and seeking intuitive principles. Until students have gone through a parallel process, seeing proofs will rarely benefit them.
I also believe that, for understanding most material, proof is neither necessary nor sufficient. In this course, when I would ask the TAs about the proofs, I would sometimes find myself answering their questions instead. Yet I know they understood the models themselves better than I did!
For these reasons, I propose moving proofs from the beginning of each topic to the end, and treating them as parenthetical to the work of understanding and implementing the models.
In my view, this would not constitute a loss of rigor or depth, but the opposite. It would embrace the true role of proof (as an act of consolidation and intra-mathematical communication), while shifting student focus toward understanding the logic and limitations of machine learning methods.
Let me elaborate upon my heresy.
It’s common to treat a proof as a kind of explanation: a careful, formal, highly detailed answer to the question “Why is this true?” Under this view, proof is the essence of understanding, and an unproven statement is a black box. A class full of unproven statements is even worse: a shallow ditch, a clown show.
I say bah.
I say humbug.
I say this whole worldview rests on a confusion about the word “why.”
When the referee of a math research journal asks “Why?”, then you should answer with a proof. That’s well and good. But when a human being asks “Why?”, then you should answer with something subtly yet profoundly different: an explanation.
A proof and an explanation share a similar structure. Both show how a new statement fits comfortably in a pre-existing structure of old statements.
The question is: what exactly is this structure?
In the case of proof, it’s the body of shared mathematical knowledge. It consists of accepted axioms, earlier proofs, and agreed-upon definitions. It’s a tower built by a community of researchers, and we’re supposed to be very careful when making additions. Nary a loose brick is safe.
In the case of explanation, the pre-existing structure is my personal knowledge about the world. It consists of experiences, beliefs, mental models, and earlier mathematical understandings. Logic and rigor may help hold it all together, but for the most part, it’s made of squishier stuff: approximations, rules of thumb, illustrative examples, and vivid, memorable images.
To contrast proof and explanation, let’s take a famous statement:
On the one hand, we can prove this by induction. Such a proof cements the statement’s place in the body of mathematical facts. It is now as truly immortal and immortally true as any fact can be.
But does anyone really feel like this explains it?
Meanwhile, here’s an explanation of that same fact. Your mileage may vary, but for my part, this explanation deepens my understanding and helps me embrace the statement’s truth.
Our strategy is to estimate the sum: it’s the length of the list multiplied by the average number on the list.
What is the average number? Tempting to think it’s 1/2 of n2, but that’s off. It’s closer to a 1/3 of n2.
So that gives us our estimate: roughly n3/3.
Have we proved the formula? Not at all. We’ve given a squishy argument for something vaguely similar to the formula. But that has its own benefits. Better yet, for those who know calculus, this sloppy formula hints at another explanatory connection: the sum of the first n squares closely resembles the integral of x2.
Explanation is not just a fuzzy proof, and proof is not just a rigorous explanation. They are different species entirely: one logical, the other psychological.
Am I saying proof is bad? No! Proof is the architecture of mathematics. It’s our castle walls. Without proof, the rain would soak our hair, the wind would snuff out our candles, and the wild animals (read: physicists) would come wandering inside to eat our throw rugs.
Don’t abandon proof. Just acknowledge its true purpose – or rather, purposes. Proof finalizes and formalizes understanding. Proof enables generations of scholars to collaborate on a single intellectual project. Proof serves as math’s final arbiter of truth.
And, as a kind of side gig, proof sometimes helps to explain why things are true.
But if we want students to understand mathematics, we can’t expect proof to do the heavy lifting. We need worked examples. We need well-chosen counterexamples. We need pretty pictures. Heck, we need ugly pictures. We need analogies, heuristics, and loose connections to more familiar ideas.
We need, in a word, explanations.
I felt silly writing that course review. It was a lovely class whose primary shortcoming (an uncritical embrace of proof as the be-all-end-all for mathematical reasoning) is shared by approximately 99.737% of similar courses. More to the point, I’ll be shocked if my professor is at all persuaded. That’s the nature of explanation: it’s a gradual process, a social process, and it needs to meet people where they are.
Still, if nothing else, I hope that I managed to make my blasphemy a little more legible – and perhaps even a little less blasphemous.
21 thoughts on “Against mathematical proof.”
As a physicist I just want to state that I have never eaten a throw rug.
That’s because we kept the walls strong, silly physicist. 😛
Many, many years ago I did my undergrad as a joint degree between math and physics so spent a lot of time in both places. The math building didn’t _have_ rugs. Maybe the_mathematicians_ ate them. One the other hand, the rugs in the physics building were intact.
Gasp! All this time I thought the physicists were *eating* our rugs, and really they were *stealing* them, so as to make their own floors all cozy and warm, leaving our floors as barren and austere as our subject!
Very clever, physicists. You win this round.
I never thought about it this way, but it makes complete sense. As a student, I arrived at proofs by exploring and playing around with things. It was the exploration that helped me understand things more than the proof itself.
Isn’t it odd how becoming a teacher completely changes the way in which we are critical about our own teachers?
For example, I was in lecture that was being teleconferenced and noticed the teacher do something that would have been completely off camera to the other room. I felt compelled to inform him of this and show him how to fix this and do it in a way that was visible on camera. I’m not sure my advice was well received. XD
I completely agree about the role of proofs in learning, and I’m glad you were able to put in words so well.
My own personal intuition for the sum of squares fact is to stack the squares in a pyramid shape, then recall the formula for the volume of a pyramid! (Although why the volume of a cone-like shape is 1/3Bh probably requires it’s own intuition…)
Ooh, I like that!
Stacking pyramids is the way to go! Here is a 52-second video where I show the 4-layer case:
https://youtu.be/Q1LjDNHaXr8
Hope you enjoy!
The most beautiful proof I saw of the volume of a pyramid was in Lockhart’s Lament: Consider a cube, and connect each vertex to the centroid. You get 6 neat little pyramids whose volume is 1/6 the cube.
Using scaling and Cavalieri’s principle gets you the general rectangular pyramid and then arbitrary bases.
Three pyramids? But either way, yes, that’s lovely! I can’t remember if I saw it from Lockhart first or somewhere else, but either way I worked it into my book on calculus.
I took a fair amount of manifold theory/algebraic topology/differential topology classes in college, and one was by a physicist, and it was by far and away the most clear class. He really understood the whole gestalt of it all and could explain things.
Are you familiar with this paper? You might enjoy it!
When the Problem Is Not the Question and the Solution Is Not the Answer: Mathematical
Knowing and Teaching
Author(s): Magdalene Lampert
https://mathed.byu.edu/kleatham/Classes/Fall2010/MthEd590Library.enlp/MthEd590Library.Data/PDF/Lampert%20(1990-3702203392/Lampert%20(1990.pdf /// https://www.jstor.org/stable/1163068?origin=JSTOR-pdf
Specifically as Lampert quotes Lakatos (1976):
“The zig-zag of discovery cannot be discerned in the end product” (Lakatos, 1976, p. 42). The product of mathematical activity might be justified with a deductive proof, but the product does not represent the process of coming to know.”
It’s easy to give a much better argument for the first-order term of the formula. Here it is: (x+1)^3-x^3 = 3 x^2 + …
Proofs, along with their explanations, are pretty central to understanding advanced courses. I don’t understand how proofs and explanations being different supports the argument that courses should forgo proofs as a centerpiece. It just means they should motivate and explain proofs better.
Perhaps, rather than ‘proof’, ‘derivation’?
This separation between proof and understanding has a lot in common with the paper “Mathematics, morally”, by Eugenia Cheng (http://eugeniacheng.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/cheng-morality.pdf). I suspect you’ll find it interesting.
Thanks – looking forward to checking it out!
This tallies with something I was thinking recently: I saw a YouTube video called “why every proof you’ve seen that 0.999… = 1 is wrong and mine is right” and perhaps predictably it was arguing that the classic proofs assume a lot of things about decimal expansions that are definitionally equivalent to saying 0.999… = 1, and that really we should be proving that decimal expansions work how we say they do and taking a step back into something more abstract. And like, fine, yes, mathematically that’s what you should do. But mathematicians aren’t the ones arguing that 0.999… < 1, and the people who are arguing that already agree that 0.333… = 1/3 and that 0.999… * 10 = 9.999… and so on, so assuming them is fine. The goal isn't to convince a sceptical mathematical journal, it's to persuade a layperson who's made a mistake. It's not enough to prove the opposite of what they believe, you have to show them why their belief is flawed. Otherwise they'll just have two competing beliefs that both seem convincing and will probably default to the one they held before.
To be fair, I think “Why Everyone is Wrong and I Am Right” makes an excellent title, but I’m totally with you.
(I have my best success when I try to tease out, Socratic-style, what people think “0.999…” means; often they’re implicitly picturing some very distant end to the sequence of 9’s. But it’s been a while since the last time I gave it a shot.)