Your probabilistic personality.

a one-question quiz
I’ll be the first to admit that a single question cannot summarize your entire personality. For that, you’d need three or four questions, minimum. Plus they would need to appear in the pages of Cosmo.
Still, for one question on the internet, I find this one illuminating.
Here’s the idea. I’m going to give you a single lottery ticket. It will pay you a prize of N dollars, with probability 1/N. The twist: you get to pick the value of N.
With no right answers—each ticket, after all, has an expected value of $1—the game functions as a kind of personality test. Do you prefer safety or risk? How risky will you go?
In the past, I’ve collected over 700 answers, which have revealed four basic and extremely scientific personality types:
Rational Killjoys (roughly 1 in 3 people). They pick N = 1, taking a lottery ticket that pays out a guaranteed $1. I can’t tell if these people are smart or boring. Maybe smartness is boring. Still, I admire the logic of Jessamyn Dukes: “Given how delighted I am when I find a dollar in my pocket from past me,” Jessamyn explained, “I pick N = 1. Guaranteed free dollar and tiny serotonin boost? Sold.”
Seekers of Small Adventures (roughly 1 in 4 people). They pick N between 1 and 1000. It’s not quit-your-job money; just enough to make the game fun. “That would be enough to really enjoy winning,” explained Julie Wright, “but the odds of winning are at least a little believable.”
Dreaming Debtors (roughly 1 in 5 people).They pick N between 1000 and 1,000,000, often hoping for a specific and life-changing amount of money. Kevin Weatherwalks, for example, picked N = 60,000, calling it a “freeroll for a chance to cancel my student debt.”
Lovers of Big Numbers (roughly 1 in 5 people). They pick N greater than a million, effectively choosing an ordinary lottery ticket—or, in some cases, an extraordinary lottery ticket, with a payoff 1000 times higher and odds 1000 times longer. “I will play at max levels,” pledged one.
As for me? It depends on my mood. Most of the time I’m a killjoy, but every now and then, I might pick N = 1 trillion, just to hold in my hand the momentary possibility of wealth beyond imagination…
….until, with probability 99.9999999999%, it collapses down to nothingness.
11 thoughts on “Your probabilistic personality.”
As a “Rational Killjoy”, my arguement for N=1 is the fact that money has diminishing returns. A million dollars is not actually a million times as useful as 1 dollar, because you run out of important things to spend money on. Thus, even though the expected number of dollars from the ticket is the same for all values of N, the expected utility decreases as N increases.
I feel like I would pick an extremely large value of N. If N = 1 billion and I win, my life will be much more changed than if N = 1 and I get a dollar. In other words, a billion dollars is a much bigger life changer than 1 dollar.
First of all, love the concept and your writing always makes me smile!
Also, I’d probably be a small adventure seeker- anything greater than 1 in 1000 chance seems so unlikely that I wouldn’t even think about winning. Maybe 200 dollars would be a good amount to win without being ludicrous- I could treat myself but it’s not never going to happen.
There are arguments for all options but that’s me I guess.
Imma pick N = 1/2
How would that even pay? You’d get two wins of $0.50 each? I think it’s more likely the lottery company would throw it out.
2,000,000 Unless it’s life changing, why bother?
I pick $1 because I could see that they all had an expected value of $1 so I might as well get it for sure.
I attempted to fill out the form with 1/2 (“You may choose any value of N that you like”) but the form is all “Please pick a valid number!” I can’t even submit it as 0.5.
(I filled out the form the sensible way, with $1.)
Thinking from a different perspective, what’s the best prize distribution to benefit…. Well to benefit who?
One huge prize. A big prize and some smaller. Lots of little one and all points in between…..
Thinking of the U.K. lottery there is a prize distribution but it’s heavily to one big and loads of little.
What benefits society the most? !!! If one person gets a huge prize most of the money won’t be spent…… overall economic benefit is actually small. Give the same amount to lots of people… they’ll spend lots of it. Bigger economic kick. More people ultimately benefit!?
I’ve not expressed this well but what I’m trying to get at is what prize distribution gives the best societal impact in terms of stimulating the economy…… or are there other considerations????
I’m uncertain and confused. Can others provide insights????
How much does the lottery ticket cost?