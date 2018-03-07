Matrix Jokes

(NOTE: This is perhaps the dumbest post I’ve ever done. I couldn’t be prouder.)

1

 

2

3

 

4

 

5

 

6

 

7

 

8

 

9

 

10

 

5 thoughts on “Matrix Jokes

  2. The Matrix isn’t real…its complex.

    If you take the red pill there is no turning back, it is singular and has no inverse.

    Shouldn’t we say the Neo is “the Identity” and not “the one,”

    For a time they thought Trinity might be the idenity. Then they realized it wasn’t Hermitian.

    I’m trying to free your mind, but I can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it.

  5. Q: Why did Neo start playing basketball?
    A: He wanted to be in Jordan form.

    Q: What was the Agents’ ultimate goal?
    A: Smith normal form.

