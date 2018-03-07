Matrix Jokes Posted on March 7, 2018 by Ben Orlin (NOTE: This is perhaps the dumbest post I’ve ever done. I couldn’t be prouder.) Advertisements Share this:FacebookTwitterMoreGoogleEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
You’ve outdone yourself, Ben!
I’m off to lunch for Echelons of Lamb with a Gaussian reduction.
The Matrix isn’t real…its complex.
If you take the red pill there is no turning back, it is singular and has no inverse.
Shouldn’t we say the Neo is “the Identity” and not “the one,”
For a time they thought Trinity might be the idenity. Then they realized it wasn’t Hermitian.
I’m trying to free your mind, but I can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it.
Umm…you misspelled popcorn.
Haha! I love posts like this
Q: Why did Neo start playing basketball?
A: He wanted to be in Jordan form.
Q: What was the Agents’ ultimate goal?
A: Smith normal form.