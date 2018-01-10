Compass Constructions Made Easy

First up, an easy one: draw a circle!
Okay, next is a classic: the perpendicular bisector.
All right, another standby: the angle bisector.
Let’s try for a fancy one now: the regular 17-gon.
Here, to change things up: a Venn diagram.
And how about a real challenge: the Cantor ternary set!
Advertisements
🤣🤣🤣
Thank you for a good laugh. I really needed that today!
thanks for the laughter!
Homework:
Now that have shown how to bisect an angle. How do you trisect an angle? Work this out over the weekend and be prepared to demonstrate your techniques in class on Monday.
Use origami.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mathematics_of_paper_folding#Trisecting_an_angle
Can’t… stop… laughing… no… air!
Nobody warned me that compasses would be dangerous like this!
Compasses caused Euclidean Geometry, so yes, dangerous.
Thank you for the humor first thing in the morning! LOVED it 😀 Also, it took me back to geometry class!
Thanks for the laugh! Made my day. Wish I had this before my four day unit on compass construction. Would have made lesson planning easier :).