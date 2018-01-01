A Borrowed Joke (and 15 other math cartoons)

The Fence Post Error

I drew this one at the request of Prof. Jim Propp, who writes the excellent Mathematical Enchantments and whose November essay Impaled on a Fencepost explored the kind of off-by-one errors that I make at least 17 times per day. (Or is it 18?)

Greetings from Heisenberg!

Tourist bureau of Würzburg, Germany: please feel free to sell these.

Gotham’s Greatest Nemesis

Having read (and enjoyed) Glen Weldon’s book on the cultural history of Batman, I know that “Fallacious Policy Analyst” is far from the least credible Batman villain. In fact, compared to actual villains like “Calculator,” “Amygdala,” “Penny Plunderer,” and “Actuary,” I think that my invention is downright menacing.

“Facts are useless.” “Is that a fact?”

Saddest/best response on Twitter:

You might be able to google relevant lit, but good luck accessing it on a middle class salary. https://t.co/ZaP4qResqn — Aaron Thomas-Bolduc (@A_Thomas_Bolduc) December 7, 2017

Types of Equations

There ought to be a word for equations that are never true, like x + 5 = x.

I guess that word is “false.”

I “Borrowed” This Joke

This cartoon was drawn at the behest of Prof. Matt Wykneken:

the word “borrow” – which is typically used in the US, is not so typical in other cultures which avoid whatever is their equivalent of “borrow.” The process, rather, is an “exchange” or “ungrouping.”

Roy G. Biv

For the full EM spectrum – radio, microwave, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, x-ray, gamma – we’d need a somewhat clunkier acronym: R Miroy G. Bivux G. Or, if you prefer your nonsense embedded in further nonsense:

Real Men In Real Offices Yell Greedily:

“Beware Very Useless Xylophone Games!”

The Most Important Baseball Statistic

Other crucial baseball stats include NOSEs and EYEs.

(The real sabermetricians, of course, tend to look at NPE, or NOSES PLUS EYES, where the league average is 3.000.)

A Little Piece of a Distant Planet

My high school math teacher showed us a bit of complex analysis senior year (e.g., a derivation of Euler’s formula from the Taylor series for sine, cosine, and exp). I decided then that I wanted to go to there. Still haven’t; will someday.

Diversification

Monoculture: it’s the new biodiversity.

The Twelve Iterations of Christmas

I found myself writing a parody of “12 Days of Christmas” as a blog post, then found myself exhausted by the very notion of the song, and wrote this cartoon instead. A definite upgrade.

F-prime-prime-prime-prime, prime-prime-prime-prime

The Brits, of course, sing “f-dash-dash-dash-dash-dash-dash-dash-dash” and tend to medley the song with “Jingle Bells.”

(F-dashing through the snow… in a one-variable function…)

Silent 0

As a former colleague pointed out on Facebook, the singers clearly have a Birmingham accent, affectionately known as “Brummie.” It is reviled by Brits as one of their island’s ugliest, and generally enjoyed by foreigners as above-average for musicality and adorableness. (My colleague and I, respectively a South African and a Yankee, were able to take the outsider’s perspective here.)

The Cruelty of the Mean

Not sure how I feel about the colors in the text.

Memorizing Capitals

A polite, self-effacing Facebook commenter pointed out that I misspelled “achievement” as “achivement,” which sounds like an award for adding chives to your meal. This is what I get for switching over from hand-written text to typed: typos, but legible typos.

The Purpose of Math Education

I’m not sure why you’d need functions to understand groups, but the point stands.

