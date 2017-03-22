If Math Wrote Letters

Posted on by

20170322090637_0001820170322090637_00019

20170322090637_0002020170322090637_0002120170322090637_0002220170322090637_0002320170322090637_0002420170322090637_0002520170322090637_0002620170322090637_00027

Advertisements

16 thoughts on “If Math Wrote Letters

  16. Dear Math,
    We had a really good relationship before we were teenagers…then….
    It did not go well.
    I preferred your less esoteric side..but you kept pushing me to understand your very essence.

    Just Friends,
    R

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s