If Math Wrote Letters Posted on March 22, 2017 by Ben Orlin Advertisements Share this:FacebookTwitterMoreGoogleEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Nice 😀
LOL!… in your next job I see you writing for Stephen Colbert 😉
Wow. Great post! 😁
Ha ha ha !
Great way to start the day.
Never associated math to humor before.
Awesome. Thanks for the laugh. 😀
There really needs to be a love button next to the like button
Absolutely hilarious!
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Awesome post, loved reading all the letters but the standardised test one is downright hillarious
These made my day 😀
Where’s the “dear engineering”?
Totally unrelated point, but I saw the us v Japan baseball game last night and found myself repeating out loud the names of the Japanese players … pure poetry
Please send Math’s letter to Congress. I’d love to see those two get together. They’d be great for one another.
Textbooks…
PS. what you charge for yourselves might literally be fraud. Try being free instead!
Brilliant!
Dear Math,
We had a really good relationship before we were teenagers…then….
It did not go well.
I preferred your less esoteric side..but you kept pushing me to understand your very essence.
Just Friends,
R