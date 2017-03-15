Limericks for Mathematicians

20170315084801_0000120170315084801_0000320170315084801_00004

20170315084801_0000620170315084801_0000820170315084801_0001020170315084801_0001220170315084801_0001420170315084801_00016

9 thoughts on “Limericks for Mathematicians

  7. Some think that math’s just too mental,
    and feel math’s the opposite of gentle.
    But to them I say nay,
    mathematics? Hooray!
    I see it, like pi, transcendental.

  8. Great post. I now am writing math limericks and getting great reactions from both math people and non-math people. A lot of fun! Thank you. Again another great post!!

