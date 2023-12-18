The Battlestar Galactica Theory of Math Education

Last month, as I read Christopher J. Phillips’ brief and engrossing The New Math: A Political History, I found myself reciting the ominous line from Battlestar Galactica:
Early in my teaching career, I spent a lot of time and life-force railing against the shortcomings of a rote math education. The mindless manipulations. The paper-thin comprehension. The lack of critical thought. I saw it as my duty to name (and blame, and shame) these patterns.
As the years went by, I realized these critiques were not as fresh as they felt. People like me had been decrying methods like those not just for years, but for centuries. Such critiques did not really disrupt the system; they were a longstanding element therein.
Far from challenging the status quo, I was playing a comfortable role within it.
These thoughts came rushing back as I read Phillips’ pithy and potent history. There is nothing new under the sun—at least, not in our philosophies of math pedagogy. The arguments just go round and round.
Witness this passage, about the rival textbooks of Pike and Colburn:
Pike emphasized the importance of memorizing arithmetic rules and then applying them to various examples…
Colburn’s [approach] was to reverse rule and example: instead of presenting rules, he presented simple examples in an effort to lead children to form rules for themselves….
Contemporaries understood the differences between the textbooks to be about differences in reasoning…
[One critic] proclaimed… that rule-based methods failed because a student would not have “been called upon, in this process, to exercise any discrimination, judgment, or reasoning…”
[Another critic] claimed that inductive methods would… ultimately undermine authority by erasing the traditional grounding of rigorous knowledge in rules.
Is this about the Common Core battles of the 2010s? Sure sounds like it.
But no, it’s about the New Math controversy of the 1960s. Right?
Wrong again. Colburn published his book in the 1820s. Pike wrote his in the 1780s.
All of this has happened before. All of this will happen again.
As Phillips elucidates, a silent assumption underlies both sides of the Colburn/Pike debate. “Even—perhaps especially—at the most elementary levels,” he writes, “evaluating mathematical methods entailed assumptions about the virtues of intellectual training.”
Let me spell that out: the shared assumption, the axiom that both sides accept, is that math education shapes the intellect. Arithmetic is not just arithmetic. However you manage matters of multiplication, that’s how you’ll also approach matters of democracy.
In the 1960s, New Math reformers worried that rote drill would breed blind deference to authority. They hoped instead to create a society of mini-professors, seeing the world in terms of flexible, abstract structures.
In the 1970s, “back to basics” counter-reformers held the opposite hope, and the opposite fear. They believed rote drill inculcated discipline and diligence, and that the New Math would breed a feckless generation that was forever confusing true with false, right with wrong.
The rival camps favored opposite kinds of minds, and opposite kinds of math. But they shared a deep principle: Math makes minds.
I’ve long operated on this same principle. Vital to a free and thriving intellect—and thus, to a free and thriving society—is great mathematical thinking, whatever that is.
At the moment, I can’t help wondering if we’ve all got it wrong. Maybe math education isn’t about broader intellectual habits. Maybe it is not, as 17th-century Jesuits believed, a model of how divine authority flows forth from unquestionable axioms. Maybe it is not, in Underwood Dudley’s lovely phrase, about “teaching the race to reason.” Maybe it’s none of those things.
Maybe, if we want to break the Battlestar Galactica cycle of endless “math wars,” we need to embrace a new axiom: math education is just about math. Maybe those stakes are high enough.
11 thoughts on “The Battlestar Galactica Theory of Math Education”
Except that it’s not really just about math education, is it? It’s just that in math education the two approaches can be so easily distinguished, and the rote learning method is so extreme. But the link with overall development of critical thinking extends to very similar arguments about how to teach other subjects.
I never was much of a Battlestar Galactica fan. About 7 years ago, a local large university was having difficulty within their honors cybersecurity program. The students who had high school GPAs over 4.0 were getting admitted to the program and were having great difficulty succeeding in the honors college program. They were fantastic at following directions, but they could not think for themselves at all. I would posit that they were not even successful in rote arithmetic, if you consider that they couldn’t determine the best approach to a given problem, without having identified it for them. If the goal is to have them endlessly check columns of numbers which someone has already checked and have someone else check those same columns of numbers again, then maybe they were successful. (I don’t recall the film, but that sticks in my head as an old movie reference.)
The university asked me to develop the curriculum for a course to teach critical thinking skills, but we used subterfuge in the course design. It was an undergraduate math survey course, disguised as a course exploring how to solve puzzles, that was designed to teach critical thinking skills. After developing the curriculum, I taught the course for a few years. I think that it was successful and if I took the time, I could see revising the course for years tom come as it is all fertile territory, as I was probably learning as much as the students.
I think that there is probably a middle ground between the rote arithmetic and extreme critical thinking. But unless there is a little cricket sitting on everyone’s shoulder, as they go through life, telling them when to apply which tool they learned in grade school, there is a need to teach enough to figure which tool in the toolbox they need to pull out. Now where is that 8/16″ wrench, I don’t see it in my toolbox?
If I had to guess, I would say that your movie reference was from Brazil (1985).
I tend to agree with your provisional conclusion “Math education is just about math” — but the comment I would add is that no matter how you learn material, you do so by pushing against the boundary of what you already know and building upon your accumulated skills.
What I’ve learned by volunteering in schools for 13 years, grades 3-12, is that yes, there are basically two ways to teach math: through memorization (whether that’s times tables or trig identities) or through comprehension (basically, not using a short cut until you can explain to your class why it works). The first way works fine until it doesn’t: as soon as a student is confused, there’s nothing he or she can do *except* memorize new things, and that’s a miserable educational experience. That’s how we teach kids to hate math.
So let’s teach through comprehension.
Great post, Ben.
It has been thought that math proficiency is required for intellectual pursuit. Because of the unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics in explaining natural phenomenon and its ubiquity in our practical lives, the axiom (as you call it) that being better at math is somehow ‘necessary’ holds sway in our minds.
But I like Dudley’s [other] reminder (http://geofhagopian.net/M54/IsMathNecessary.pdf) better: Is math necessary (for anything)? No, but it is sufficient!
In general, several people (Freeman Dyson, Bryan Kaplan included) have argued that formal education is overrated. Since math education in schools is formal education, how could it escape the dire consequences of formally educating kids especially in a cookie-cutter style?
More practically, it is clear that you do not need to teach any math to mathematically inclined minds; they will figure it out.
The practical challenge is for young minds who are late mathematical bloomers or who are intelligent minds who just wouldn’t enjoy mathematics as adults. If your child or your student(s) represent these classes, how do you go about it? Would you profess the ‘rote’ route or the ‘understanding-first’ route?
As a father who has tried to teach his two kinds mathematics (while learning it himself), I have tried to ask a more mundane question: Is the present being spent in a lively manner in a kind, rather disorganized, but helpful environment? Is the passing moment being a drudergy, or is one having fun?
I have done it for about 6 years. I am happy to report that by just being a kind facilitator, I have able to kindle an interest in my childrens’ mind about mathematical thinking and problem-solving. The fear has gone and a more humane mental picture of mathematics has started to emerge in their minds. I am not positing that they will become math majors and that anybody can (rather, far from that).
But I believe that when they will look back at the time we spent on learning mathematics from great books (e.g. Gelfand-Shen’s Algebra), they will have some fond memories. Isn’t this what Keith Devlin’s vision for a mathematics classroom was about?
Interesting post, but I think that the conclusion that traditional mathematics education (focused on the basics, on mastering the standard algorithms, etc.) has the goal of, as you say, “inculcat[e] discipline and diligence”, and avoid “breed[ing] a feckless generation that was forever confusing true with false, right with wrong”, is a bit of a strawman, and a bit of a failure on the ideological Turing test (that is, a traditionalist might say this is caricaturing their beliefs). In my experience, a traditionalist in terms of mathematics education (a position I am sympathetic to) would probably rather frame their position in terms of the mathematics themselves instead of a presumed impact on broader society, and say that competency in doing mathematics is what creates motivation for students (in other words, being able to do things encourages students to persist), that procedural and conceptual understanding are not in opposition but instead feed into each other, so mastering procedures can foster understanding, and recall Paul Kirschner’s distinction between the epistemology and pedagogy of a field: a novice’s way of learning is different from an expert’s, so it’s probably impossible to “create a society of mini-professors”. Learning must go through steps instead of jumping directly to doing what experts do.
But it is quite right that this debate is absolutely not new and keeps popping up from time to time using different names for centuries. It dates back at least to Rousseau, if not earlier.
I think we need both the following rules and the critical thinking elements of math instruction. Without learning arithmetic (addition and multiplication facts) essentially by rote, most students struggle greatly with fractions and exponents. Beyond that, I would argue that a particular topic (exponents, for example) should be introduced in a critical thinking/intuitive understanding context, but by the end of the unit (or when we teach it again next year), we should introduce the rules, and perhaps offer some suggestions on which are or aren’t worth memorizing.
Students who focus too much on the rules will apply the same rule all the time, even when it’s not appropriate, because they are missing the critical thinking piece. They tend to struggle with applying their math skills outside the narrow context in which they learned them. Students who focus too much on critical thinking tend to do problems in an inefficient way because they don’t have enough background to do them quickly. They may figure out an appropriate strategy to solve novel problems and still get the wrong answers.
Tiny comment: I have not seen much of Battlestar Galactica (in either iteration), only about a dozen episodes altogether. But the line you are quoting has appeared elsewhere.
Maybe the oldest is in the book Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie:
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/468991-all-of-this-has-happened-before-and-it-will-all
“All of this has happened before, and it will all happen again.”
That phrasing also appears in a song “Seek 200” by the band Information Society:
https://genius.com/Information-society-seek-200-lyrics
“All of this has happened before, and it will all happen again”
“The first time as tragedy, then as farce.” Which BSG does not pick up on.
Okay, it is still a tragedy but it seems to me that that in each cycle the farcity increases.
What I really find absurd is the binaryness of both sides. Neither side seems to account for different learner goals (budding mathematician or physicist, STEM, or general familiarity with quantitative reasoning) nor for different learning processes requiring different mixes of these two and other approaches. It is all focused on the teaching and not on the learning.
>>
“The first time as tragedy, then as farce.” Which BSG does not pick up on.
<<
Eh. Looking back on that modern-day coda in the series finale, I think they nailed "farce" pretty well.
(And yes, I'm still miffed that a show that opened with the statement "And they [the Cylons] have a plan" itself in fact had no plan at the outset or, apparently, at any point, and ended up with a trite and incoherent aesop.)
The more I teach math the more I seem to agree with Paul Lockhart’s view ( math as an art – https://maa.org/sites/default/files/pdf/devlin/LockhartsLament.pdf )… Not that I can actually use this approach in class…