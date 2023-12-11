Should math class be hard?

A few weeks ago, I’d have deemed this question pointless. Less a real question than a kind of vague hand gesture.
But I just read a great book that shifted my thinking. [EDIT: I forgot to say which book! It’s The New Math: A Political History, by Christopher Phillips.] Now, rather than a vague hand gesture, I see the hard/easy question as a quite precise and pointed gesture. (No, not that gesture.) Specifically, the question points toward another, bigger question:
What is math class really about?
One possibility: Is math education for cultivating a general excellence of thought? For building the capacity to reason logically? For sharpening the mind into an all-purpose tool?
In that case, it should probably be as hard as possible. The mind, like a pencil, needs friction to grow sharper. Not too much friction, or you’ll break the pencil (and the metaphor), but all else being equal, a good challenge is a good thing.
Or, another possibility: is math education for imparting a specific set of useful skills? Is it about data literacy, arithmetical know-how, and algebraic fluency?
In that case, it should be as easy as possible. Break it down into itty-bitty tasks, and practice each one until you have it cold. Math ed ought to be like drivers’ ed: so blindingly simple that any citizen can acquire these basic, necessary skills.
A simplified contrast, to be sure. But for me, it’s a surprising inversion of my usual thinking.
I most relish the challenges of mathematics when I’m in “traditionalist” mode, when I feel real faith in the skills and methods that constitute the historical discipline. (This isn’t my usual operating mode, but hey, I enjoy the chain rule as much as anyone.)
But wait. If manipulating polynomials is truly a human good, shouldn’t I want to make it easy? Shouldn’t Iwant algebraic literacy to become like English literacy, with 99% of kids achieving it?
In the moments when I’m most indulgent of “hard,” I perhaps ought to be pursuing “easy.”
Meanwhile, I’m wariest of math feeling too hard when I’m in “progressive” mode, envisioning a human-centered math education. On these days, I tend to think that math is not about a specific skill set, but expanding our intellectual toolkit and enhancing our ability to reason.
But if this is my priority, why should I be bothered if math is painful or unpleasant? Sure, too much challenge will drive my students away. But if my task is improving minds, then aren’t hard days a good thing?
Of course, “hard” is not one thing—its definition varies student to student, task to task, moment to moment. There’s no “difficulty” dial I can turn. Still, these thoughts leave me with a strange conclusion that I’m struggling to absorb.
When math education is about the math, I should be striving to make it easy. And when math education is about the education, I shouldn’t shy away from making it hard.
26 thoughts on “Should math class be hard?”
I like this train of thought, thanks for sharing. What was the book that (helped) change your thinking?
Same!
Same – also wondering what book you mentioned
Whoops, should have mentioned it in the post! It’s Christopher Phillips’ “The New Math: A Political History.”
The polynomial puzzle looks like good annoying fun. But are we supposed to assume that all the coefficients are real?
Ha, yes! Real coefficients.
How can that be a degree 9 polynomial? As is, it’s at least degree 8. But since you say that all of the real roots are given (you gave us two of them: 2,3) and complex roots come in conjugate pairs then it must have an even degree.
What if one of the real roots has a multiplicity of 2?
Hint: consider the polynomial x^2, which is degree-2, but has only one real root!
Hint: Repeat roots. Got me for a second as well.
One of the two real roots has a multiplicity of 2.
-20 or -40? nice one btw
I got the same answers.
Enjoyed the challenge!
Math should be fun. Sometime that’s hard. Sometimes easy. (But test should never be so hard as to make them unfun.)
What was the name of the book that shifted your thinking?
Several thoughts:
Education should explain what math IS, introduce mathematical concepts, AND teach practical skills. But kids should know there are concepts and ideas that exist even if they don’t thoroughly understand them. They should also get a taste of how math is everywhere.
For kids and adults who want a deeper dive, for whom the above is not enough, there should be more available, at every level. But even calculus is not for everyone.
Pre-pandemic I volunteered an at elementary school, half an hour once a week for a 3rd, 4th and 5th grade class. FINALLY, I’ll be able to do my schtick at another school, starting with 4th grade. I give them a taste of everything. They love the golden rectangle and the fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio and how it’s EVERYWHERE. They love learning about probability. They love learning about the history of counting and why zero is such a special number. They LOVE learning about infinity and that there are some infinities that are bigger than other.
It blows their little minds. I stress again and again that math is the language of the universe (because that’s what I believe). At my last school, I was called the Math Lady. I’m SO glad I’ll be able to work with another school.
Mmm, I’ve also been thinking a lot about this idea you mention: “math class should tell students what math is.” Topic of my next book, actually — I found it took me a solid 200 pages to give a coherent, accessible, illuminating answer to “what is math?”
(At least, I *hope* it’s coherent, accessible, and illuminating! It’s entirely possible it took me a solid 200 pages to *not* answer the question.)
I am a math and comp sci major. I think everyone should be taught basic arithmetic life skills, but not everyone should be taught math thinking, esp. when they may end up not even learning basic arithmetic life skills. That is, math thinking should be an optional add on as many people will not care about this aspect and/or not be able to do it successfully.
Comparing studying math to English is an interesting exercise if you take it a little deeper. In English class you study the things you need to get around in the world—grammar, syntax, spelling. The nuts and bolts. Not hard, not especially interesting, requires a lot of practice, and is of practical importance. You also read Shakespeare etc, and analyze and discuss and write about your ideas. This is hard and interesting. Not strictly necessary for getting through life successfully, but it certainly oh trains you to think in a way that makes life more interesting—the “liberal arts” approach. And why shouldn’t we think of math the same way?
Yeah, I think this is right!
Some elements of math education (particularly those taught prior to age 12) feel pretty essential to me. Everyone should understand fractions, proportional thinking, the basics of geometry and measurement, etc.
Other elements (especially those that dominate high school math) make more sense under a liberal arts framework.
But there’s also a tricky third dimension to math education, which is the “STEM professional training” angle. In the case of Shakespeare, this isn’t really a separate dimension, because there’s not much daylight between “liberal arts-style critical thinking” and “the skills you might need for a communication-intensive job as part of the managerial elite.” But in the case of, say, linear algebra, there may be more of a gap; the humanistic goals and the technocratic training goals may not quite coincide.
I don’t see it. I think all brains, if pressed, can go deeper into English/Literature. For whatever reason, I don’t think all brains can go deeper in mathematics, it’s a different way of thinking. We all need to communicate, we all need to speak, and read, and understand. We don’t all need to do much more than arithmetic, and with cell phones everywhere, most people can’t even do that.
Now, gamers, and gamblers are doing more sophisticated math, even if they don’t know it. So…
I think that’s too pessimistic about brains, Debby!
About 200 years ago, global literacy rates were below 15%. It would’ve been very reasonable to think that some brains just can’t get reading. Such an artificial activity, isn’t it? Scanning your eyes along strings of symbols and determining what ideas they encode? In every civilization thus far, literacy had been either (a) nonexistent, or (b) the exclusive purview of a highly educated elite. What kind of crazy dream was *mass* literacy? And what kind of even crazier dream was *universal* literacy?
Fast forward two centuries, and the global literacy rate is north of 85%. In lots of countries it’s around 99%.
Not easy progress, obviously! It took about 15 other history-shattering transitions and changes to get there — public health improvements, social movements, and the greatest streak of economic growth in the history of the species.
Anyway, I have no doubt it is *hard* to teach algebraic fluency to the entire human population! But on the scale of generations, I see no reason to think it is *impossible*.
In fact, massive test results show the opposite. Difficult literature or vocabulary tests have far less frequent high scores than difficult math or science tests.
Interesting question. I don’t think there’s a right answer that applies across the board. It may be that math should be easy at first but should be made progressively harder as students acquire more facility with core concepts. This is suggested by cognitive load theory (discussed in J. Sweller’s article Human Cognitive Architecture), which posits we have limited resources available for learning and can’t learn if the task exceeds them. The idea is to reduce unnecessary load so that cognitive resources don’t become overloaded – i.e., make it easy (in the math context, for example, by using worked examples and partially completed problems), avoid redundancy (present the information in only one way), use isolated interacting elements (learn separate items first and then learn how they are connected) and different modalities. (You did this with the drawings of the cubes, etc.) As the student’s proficiency increases, cognitive load theory suggests you want to increase demand on mental resources (reduce the guidance, have them focus on the whole rather than the sum of its parts, include redundancy and have them reach) – make the student the teacher.
Great post! I love the polynomial question. I wrestled with it a bit and then came up with -20 or -40 depending on whether 2 or 3 is a double-root.
I think you overestimate the literacy of Americans—nowhere near 99% achieve it:
“On average, 79% of U.S. adults nationwide are literate in 2023.
21% of adults in the US are illiterate in 2023.
54% of adults have a literacy below a 6th-grade level (20% are below 5th-grade level).”
https://www.thinkimpact.com/literacy-statistics/