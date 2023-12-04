Data Science Contest: Which U.S. Cities are the True Twins?

Since 2019, I have lived in Minnesota’s “twin” cities.

(Well, I live in one of them. Silly to have a house in both.)

Twinhood is a special relationship, for cities as much as for people. Sure, we may tease each other, grow rivalrous, or jockey for statewide supremacy by falsifying the results of the 1890 census. But in the end, our bond is strong.

So what, exactly, earns Minneapolis and St. Paul the title of “Twin Cities”? Well, obviously twinhood is about more than numbers, but in mathematical terms:

They’re big (each more than 300,000 people). They’re close together (the downtowns are only 7 miles apart). They’re similar in population (Minneapolis is about 38% larger).

The result is a special kind of balance. Each city is big enough to dominate a metropolitan area—yet neither is big enough to dominate the other.

Still, I can’t resist a blasphemous thought. Are we really the twins? Or merely a pair of twins? To qualify as twins, let’s say that two cities must meet these three criteria (slightly relaxed versions of the Minnesota relationship):

Now, here comes the puzzle. It’s a two-part challenge:

Find a complete list of all pairs of U.S. cities that meet this definition (at most 10 miles apart, with at least 200,000 people each, and populations within a factor of two). From this list of twin cities, make a cogent and persuasive case for which pair deserves to be called THE twin cities.

I will hand-choose a winner (or randomly choose, if there are a bunch of good entries) and send them a free copy of my book Math with Bad Drawings, with a personalized signature.

Oh, wait, more fitting: I’ll hand-choose two winners. (They need not be twins.)

Email your entry to me (name of the blog at gmail.com) by 12pm ET on December 18th, 2023. Use the subject line “Twin Cities.”

(NOTE: Answers to #1 will differ slightly depending on what data sets you use. Answers to #2 may differ dramatically depending on your personal criteria.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Email

