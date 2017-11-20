The Math with Bad Drawings Reader Survey!

Today, I have a request for you: I’d like some waffles, please.

But in lieu of a crenelated syrup castle, I would gratefully accept your taking 3 minutes to fill out this quick reader survey.

I am super grateful for those who take the time to look at this blog and verify that its drawings are, indeed, bad. I would love to know more about why folks come here, what they seek, and if they’d like T-shirts.

All survey participants will be entered into a drawing for the prize of my affections, in which 100% of entrants shall win.

Link here, or you can find it embedded below:

12 thoughts on “The Math with Bad Drawings Reader Survey!

  2. I’m having trouble finding a link for the survey. I’ve tried reloading the pages and rolling my cursor over the picture and literally every word. Is anyone else having a problem? Am I missing something incredibly obvious?

    • Hey, sorry to have brought extra frustration to your life!

      Seems like the embedded survey loaded funny in mobile. I’ll try to see if I can clean it up. Let me know if there’s anything specific I can look at fixing for you.

