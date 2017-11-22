What To Do When the Whole Class is Failing

I like to keep an eye on the Google search terms that bring people to this blog. Some warm the cockles of my heart. Some chill the cockles of my soul. Some bewilder the cockles of my mind, forcing me to Google things like “why do people search for such strange terms” and “what exactly are cockles.”
And the occasional search term will tap into a matter of real depth, like this one: “my students are failing my math class.”
It’s bleak. It’s discouraging. And if you’ve taught math, it’s an experience you know.
We’ve all endured days when it felt the whole class was falling short. You demonstrate how to bake brownies; the kids burn theirs into coal. You model a skateboard move; they gasp for air, having somehow placed the elbow pads over their nose and mouth. You say, “Don’t divide by zero.” They light their hair on fire and then, while you sprint for the extinguisher, they divide by zero.
On such days, my psychic antibodies kick in. “This isn’t my fault,” I say. “Their prior teachers didn’t teach them anything. Or maybe they’re lazy. Or wait—why didn’t I think of it before?—it’s all the administration’s fault.” School administration, federal administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration; it doesn’t really matter, as long as the blame weighs upon shoulders other than mine.
Of course, “blame” has no good place in the classroom. The question “How did we get here?” matters only insofar as it informs the real question: “What do we do next?”
When a whole class fails, nobody wins. The kids suffer twice—first on their transcripts, and second in their blessed little hearts, where they’ll lose faith in themselves, or in the fairness of schooling, or (most likely) in both. The teacher suffers, too—facing worried administrators, outraged parents, and inner doubts about being “cut out” for the profession.
So let’s take it as a given that you can’t fail ‘em all, and explore some possible causes.
- Pacing.
My first year teaching geometry, I sampled the whole platter of teacher mistakes. But I really gorged myself on one in particular: bad pacing. I marched through one topic per day, with no breaks for water or rest. Who needs synthesis? Who needs review? Isn’t this stuff obvious?
Well, math you know is always obvious. Math you’re learning never is. It’s healthier to learn one thing well than to “see” five.
- Assessment.
When I write a test, I’m often tempted to overload it with interesting, challenging, novel questions. To make it a true test of wits and wills. But a test should assess basic skills, too. It needs a good mix of easy, medium, and hard, if it’s going to hold an honest mirror to students’ abilities (rather than a horror-movie mirror in which they can’t see their own reflection).
A bad grading scheme can create problems, too. It’s easy to turn a test into an all-or-nothing affair—by asking lots of similar questions, or many short questions with no partial credit, or questions where 1c is impossible unless you nailed 1a and 1b. That’s a recipe for whole-class failures.
Grades aim to reflect the quality of a student’s work, and “quality” is one of life’s most flexible concepts. Mathematics—despite its reputation as objective—leaves teachers a lot of latitude.
- Background
There is no “first rule of math teaching,” except perhaps “talk about math teaching.” (This is math education’s primary difference from Fight Club, which it resembles in all other respects.) However, there is a truth that I find to be almost universal: Whatever you expect students to know upon arrival, they probably know less.
That’s okay. Learning is hard. Teaching is hard. Summer wipes a giant eraser across all of our mental whiteboards.
Every student has gaps: concepts they’ve never learned, techniques they’ve never nailed, anxieties they’ve never addressed. I can’t pretend those gaps reside in the past, that they’re debits on the ledger of some prior teacher, irrelevant to my work. Those struggles are here, in the present, weighing down my students, derailing their learning. I’ve got to survey the landscape of their thinking—to see what’s there, not what I want to see.
When you ask Google something you should already know—“how much do library books cost” or “who is Tom Hanks” or “what is pasta made of”—the search engine doesn’t snark or seethe or pass quiet judgment. It just shows you the answers: “they’re free”; “the mayor of Hollywood”; “pasta molecules.”
A good teacher is like a sentient Google. No finger-pointing. No recriminations. Just a benevolent omniscience, helping everyone to take the next step.
I just love your conclusion though it is next to impossible to be that way, every day. I teach design and fashion but there are times when I am tearing my hair apart (at times literally) trying to figure out how to get my students to do their assignments on time and in a way that can get them better grades. So I laughed out aloud when I read the topic of this post
It would be really interesting to see things from the perspective of a math teacher/professor. As a student, I never really think about how many years of practice that you professionals have, and how difficult it may be to relate to students who have had much less experience with these topics. Great post as always, and one that has given me a greater level of respect for math teachers. Especially that analogy to Google which is profound if you think about it.
Reading this post is encouraging after having just graded a calculus test that half of the class failed.
I realize that it was overloaded with very hard questions, but nevertheless I will give them a second chance when they return from vacation.
Do you teach high school or college? I’m a senior in high school, and I am really enjoying calculus right now. So I think that hopefully there are people in your class that greatly enjoy learning from you. I just wanted to tell you, as a student, I think all teachers (especially math teachers) are great people who deserve more recognition for the hard work they put in!
I am a college professor.
I taught trig for a while at the high school level. I entered each year with the idea that my students had NO IDEA what geometry was and so wrote up a “everything you need to know about Geometry but failed to remember” cheat sheet that i allowed them to use. Even during tests. Every single test was “open book” and even though they had my permission to “look stuff up” I only had one student ever do so. None of them, ever, remembered the basics that were needed to learn trig. I always assigned the even numbered problems in their text. Those had “the answers” in the back of the text. That way, I hoped, they would check their work. The students that actually learned the most though never skipped the odd problems as well. I loved teaching. I HATED the administrators though.
Pacing and background make a nice composite problem, too. I’m teaching a college pre-calculus course right now and since most of my students are freshmen in their first term, they all have exceptionally different backgrounds in terms of the math they know. Some of them have already taken calculus. Others struggle to multiply fractions. So trying to pace the class to line up with their different backgrounds and engage the more knowledgeable students while not losing the students without as much background has been a huge challenge.
The most frustrating situation is being told “you know know this”, especially in mathematics. I didn’t know anything about factorials until calc 2 in university, when I was admonished in class by my instructor. My calc book didn’t include a remedial instruction, but luckily the internet existed, so I was able to find a video on their use. The realization that a previous instructor hadn’t completed the prescribed lessons that I would need to continue my education was a harsh one.
After a 30-year career in engineering, I *just* started the process to become a STEM teacher.
I am now very afraid.
I heard an analogy once that really struck me. When you go to the dentist with a cavity, the dentist doesn’t say, “Why do you have that cavity? Didn’t your parents teach you to brush? What brand of toothpaste do you use? Do you not brush enough minutes? Are you too lazy?” Okay, the dentist might THINK that, but she doesn’t say it. And she sees it as her job to fill the cavity. Likewise, as teachers, when students come to us with holes in their education, it’s not productive to ask them why they have that hole. The most helpful thing we can do is help them fill it. For whatever reason, this analogy has stayed with me and made it a lot easier for me to be patient with people who arrive “unprepared” for some specific task.
Great post, and I always enjoy your artwork. 🙂
First, there’s always partial credit on my tests. If you make a mistake in 1a or 1b and use that mistake to get your answer for 1c, I give half credit for 1c if the math is correct. It’s only fair since I believe the process it super important. Test corrections is also a separate gradd in the grade book. Mh students need to see the things they did right and understand how errors early on impact the final answer.
Second… What about those kids who turn in a blank test but when you sit down to talk to them about the test, they can tell you how to solve both problems 1 and 2? Why am I holding a test with a grade of 0% if you know how to do this?!?
Such an interesting blog that anyone who teach math can relate to.. “Learning is hard.. Teaching is hard..” True! Learning to teach is hard..
I go all prepared spending days to motivate the students for a particular topic, just to face a very few audience. Back in days, we were evaluated based on our attendance. Trying to pull myself to the ‘new generation’, keeping up the spirit, I try to explain in an articulated way, so that the students do not sleep. Being an average, not-so-competitive student, I try my best to sympathize with the students. However, as an instructor, sometimes teaching is more difficult than learning.
Starting to prepare a course-time table before the course starts, assessing a fairly average point of ‘what they are supposed to know, by now’, answering overly smart students, trying to reach those who feel inferior, solving as many as problems I can to describe the beauty of the course, balancing between teaching-preaching-coaching-lecturing, setting-up questions that train the students and at the same time not to disappoint/deject them…
While I try to avoid comparing the way I was taught in my university-based Bachelors and Masters, I try to empathize with the students remembering the sluggish-not so competitive-average student me; I still have a long way to learn teaching and be the teacher who I have pictured myself to be.