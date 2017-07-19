100-Word Stories

Posted on by

fictions in a hundred words or less
with inspiration from Micro SF/F and A Small Fiction

On a Small Planet

1 - On a Small Planet

The Two Capes

2 - Two Capes

The Layover

3 - Layover

Invisibility

5 - Invisibility

The Enchanted Book

7 - Enchanted Book

In the Waiting Room

8 - In the Waiting Room

Flowers for Louis

9 - Flowers by the Grave

The Self on the Shelf

10 - Past Self

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “100-Word Stories

  1. 100-word stories are called “drabbles”. I used to think this was after Margaret Drabble, the English writer (whom I had confused for a moment with Margaret Atwood, the Canadian writer), but Wikipedia says it’s a Monty Python reference. How disappointing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s