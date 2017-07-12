Math-staches

Timeless. Elegant. Quadratic.
Note: It should approach infinite steepness as it nears your lip.
Everyone’s favorite mustache of measure zero.
These edges and vertices look good on all faces.
Getting triggy with it.
Want a cos-‘stache, but prefer to break your face’s bilateral symmetry? I have a suggestion!
For the graph theorist who’s handy with a razor.
Spouse: “That’s hideous.” You: “C’mon, it’s only a point discontinuity.”
A.K.A. “the trivial ‘stache,” “additive identity ‘stache,” and “the spouse-pleaser.”
The elemental ‘stache of which all other ‘staches are constituted.
Very hard to grow with more than one layer of self-similarity. Even harder to grow with more than one ounce of self-respect.
A.K.A. “inverse ‘stache,” “‘stache complement,” and “fuzz-face.”
Elegant. Parallel, but not *too* parallel.
Spouse: “What’s wrong with you? That’s not normal.” You: “Well, technically…”
Absolute value? Indeed. Aesthetic value less clear.
Only for the skilled razor-wielder. Or for the teenager whose facial hair grows in *very* strange patches.
Eventually extends to any point on your face, with probability 1!
A mustache of social consciousness. A.K.A. the “two Hitlers make a positive” ‘stache.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
What about the π’Stache ? (Pi)
You could probably use Occam’s Razor on some of those.
Huh. Kinda makes me want to plug my personified math down here, where I’ve been doing similar math hairstyles for over six years now, off and on…. including fractals, though not in that way. Of course, some of the thinking is new to me, and Brownian in particular is rather clever, very nicely done. (I feel the “dual stache” might also look better if you’re Bigfoot…)
https://mathtans.blogspot.ca/2017/04/math-character-bible.html
Salvador Dali has worn most of these.
https://www.google.com/search?q=salvador+dali+moustache&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiRhZfMu4TVAhUV2GMKHTpqCEYQ_AUICigB&biw=1164&bih=824
A step-stache would be very functional for ascendant face-crawlers and postage-purchasers.