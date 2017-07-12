Math-staches

stache 1

Timeless. Elegant. Quadratic.

stache 2

Note: It should approach infinite steepness as it nears your lip.

stache 3

Everyone’s favorite mustache of measure zero.

stache 4

These edges and vertices look good on all faces.

stache 5

Getting triggy with it.

stache 6

Want a cos-‘stache, but prefer to break your face’s bilateral symmetry? I have a suggestion!

stache 7

For the graph theorist who’s handy with a razor.

stache 8

Spouse: “That’s hideous.” You: “C’mon, it’s only a point discontinuity.”

stache 9

A.K.A. “the trivial ‘stache,” “additive identity ‘stache,” and “the spouse-pleaser.”

stache 10

The elemental ‘stache of which all other ‘staches are constituted.

stache 11

Very hard to grow with more than one layer of self-similarity. Even harder to grow with more than one ounce of self-respect.

stache 12

A.K.A. “inverse ‘stache,” “‘stache complement,” and “fuzz-face.”

stache 13

Elegant. Parallel, but not *too* parallel.

stache 14

Spouse: “What’s wrong with you? That’s not normal.” You: “Well, technically…”

stache 15

Absolute value? Indeed. Aesthetic value less clear.

stache 16

Only for the skilled razor-wielder. Or for the teenager whose facial hair grows in *very* strange patches.

stache 17

Eventually extends to any point on your face, with probability 1!

stache 18

A mustache of social consciousness. A.K.A. the “two Hitlers make a positive” ‘stache.

