A Symphony with an Irrational Time Signature

This cartoon draws inspiration from the tireless work of Julia Galef, the patron saint of being patient in internet arguments. Recently, she has been compiling lists of “unpopular ideas” (about political systems, social norms, and criminal justice).

Even better, she offers this list of reasons to engage in internet arguments, even when you know that neither of you is likely to change your mind:

Also, a confession: I cribbed the Zeno joke from a comment by my stepbrother Justin on Facebook. Speaking of which, go “like” Math with Bad Drawings on Facebook!

This summer, Brilliant.org put together a lovely sequence of daily problems, aimed at combating the summer slump. A typical example:

At this point, it’s probably too late to prevent the deflation. But it’s not too late to breathe in some mathematical helium and enjoy that high-voiced feeling.

What I’m saying is that the problems are still available and you should go check ’em out!

What’s that? You’d like me to direct your towards my favorite math-related songs? Well, you’ve come to the right poorly illustrated place.

First, there’s the incomparable Jonathan Coulton, paying homage to Mandelbrot:

Second, there’s the shockingly elaborate Will Smith parody “Gettin’ Triggy Wit It,” which appears to have consumed the efforts of an entire high school for months on end:

And finally, there’s this gem, widely considered* the greatest love song of all time:

[*by me]

I close with a lovely piece of writing from math historian Viktor Blåsjö, on the power of intuition and the dismal fact that intellectual fashions in math run against it:

