Literature's Greatest Opening Lines, as Written By Mathematicians Posted on September 13, 2017 by Ben Orlin
Haha! Lovely. I’ll try:
“Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene.”
M, C are households (s.t. Dig[M] = Dig[C]) \in Verona.
You’re on fire.
THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA by Ernest Hemingway:
“He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream and he had gone eighty-four days now without taking a fish.”
Let A > 60, t = 84, f = 0.