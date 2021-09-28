The SI Unit for Cuteness. Ben Orlin Cartoons September 28, 2021September 24, 2021 1 Minute Share this:FacebookTwitterMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Published September 28, 2021September 24, 2021
6 thoughts on “The SI Unit for Cuteness.”
Perfection.
Brilliant, but seriously undermined by the lack of cats.
I’d give this post a 2! On the cuteness scale of course #BabySloth
Ha!!! You crack me up! Such great humor (I am “ben”ding over with laughter!) — you have the best way of connecting humor with really good math! So much a fan! 🙂 Jeanne Lazzarini
hahaha. We need to account for the fascinating redefinition of SI units, however. There is no Hamburg Le Grand Button just like there is no Le Grand K anymore :-). https://www.nist.gov/si-redefinition/turning-point-humanity-redefining-worlds-measurement-system