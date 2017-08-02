A Mathematician Looks at a Cat

I’m currently in the midst of an international move, from the UK back to the US. This means that my days unfold in confused montages of jet-lag, scone-longing, and trying to get in on the wrong side of the car. Haven’t had much time for the blog, but I did have these cartoons lying around.

ME: What do you think of these drawings?

MY WIFE: Hey, a cat with a mustache. What’s not to like?

ME: That’s not a mustache. It’s whiskers.

MY WIFE: Okay. I’m not going to tell you what to call your cat’s mustache.

Cats have a symmetry group of order two, because there are two ways to transform a cat while preserving its basic structure: reflect it in a vertical mirror, or leave it alone.

Most cats prefer the latter.

A cat’s activity can be modeled by a delta function. That’s a function whose value is zero everywhere, except at a single point, and yet whose integral is 1. Similarly, the cat is motionless except when it is destroying furniture in the space of a single Planck time.

Note: a delta function is not really a function, just a distribution with good branding.

Are cats more like pure mathematicians, or applied?

Well, like pure researchers, they are aloof from reality. But like applied ones, they benefit off the hard work of others. Best of both worlds, really.

I’m not sure the words “logic” and “cat” belong in the same sentence, except perhaps for sentences about the incongruity of unifying those two words in a single sentence.

And if that sounds too self-referential for you, well, what is logic if not the art of careful self-reference?

There is no theoretical limit on the number of people that a cat can scratch in the span of a minute. Millions, billions… anything is possible. It’s just (thank goodness) very unlikely.

Aw, how cute! The double torus is playing with its toy.

Advertisements