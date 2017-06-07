Commencement Speeches for Mathematicians

20170605143859_0000120170605143859_0000220170605143859_0000320170605143859_00004

20170605143859_0000520170605143859_0000620170605143859_0000720170605143859_0000820170605143859_0000920170605143859_00010

Commencement Speeches for Mathematicians

  4. Tee hee. Entertaining, as always.

    I heard a variation on the ‘sign error’ in an anecdote about (I think) Paul Dirac. Some hapless graduate student was demonstrating a proof, and at the end got a bit flustered and said, “Oh, I appear to have made a sign error.” Dirac: “Yes, an odd number of times…” Ouch.

  6. These are all really fun. I agree that I’d buy these as postcards or greeting cards. What great graduation cards they would make! I don’t wear t-shirts, but I’d get one for my son. 🙂

    Isn’t it relatively easy to get these things made up nowadays? Cafepress or something like that? Hint hint…

  11. The one on sign errors really takes me back. When we were doing group assignments, the one dreaded phrase was “Show that…”. Since we already were given the answer, the teachers felt like they had free reign to make the problem as complicated as possible. So, one innocent question, “Show that expression X implies expression Y” meant 10 pages of algebra. Invariably there was at least one sign error, so I invented [kwan3217]’s Law of Signs. That law states: At the end of the problem, you get one free minus sign to stick wherever it helps, in order to make the answer what you know it needs to be.

  12. If something seems impossible.

    Assume that it is, in fact, possible. Examine the implications. Find a contradiction. And mark it with a tombstone.

