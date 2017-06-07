Commencement Speeches for Mathematicians Posted on June 7, 2017 by Ben Orlin Advertisements Share this:FacebookTwitterMoreGoogleEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
I like the last one! It’s a small world getting smaller, and living in isolation just doesn’t work anymore.
I’d like the last one on a postcard…
I want all of these on a T-shirt
Tee hee. Entertaining, as always.
I heard a variation on the ‘sign error’ in an anecdote about (I think) Paul Dirac. Some hapless graduate student was demonstrating a proof, and at the end got a bit flustered and said, “Oh, I appear to have made a sign error.” Dirac: “Yes, an odd number of times…” Ouch.
I love these. Several would look great on t-shirts!
Ya really a good idea!
These are all really fun. I agree that I’d buy these as postcards or greeting cards. What great graduation cards they would make! I don’t wear t-shirts, but I’d get one for my son. 🙂
Isn’t it relatively easy to get these things made up nowadays? Cafepress or something like that? Hint hint…
Holy shit these were so funny!
Brilliance–as usual!
😀 too good
I love these so much!
The one on sign errors really takes me back. When we were doing group assignments, the one dreaded phrase was “Show that…”. Since we already were given the answer, the teachers felt like they had free reign to make the problem as complicated as possible. So, one innocent question, “Show that expression X implies expression Y” meant 10 pages of algebra. Invariably there was at least one sign error, so I invented [kwan3217]’s Law of Signs. That law states: At the end of the problem, you get one free minus sign to stick wherever it helps, in order to make the answer what you know it needs to be.
If something seems impossible.
Assume that it is, in fact, possible. Examine the implications. Find a contradiction. And mark it with a tombstone.