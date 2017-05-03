Dear Mathematician Who Discovered Me…

3 thoughts on "Dear Mathematician Who Discovered Me…

  1. Dear Hilbert,

    This 5-star accomodation you have provided me has a seemingly never-ending mini-bar. I’ve drunk all the even-numbered spirits and I’m now seeing double. I need a lie down!
    I luv you *hic*
    Hotel Paradox

  3. Dear Zorn,

    Oh, sure. I’m not good enough to be a THEOREM, eh? And I’m just the same as that fancy pants Axiom of Choice. Nice work, cheapskate. Kuratowski beat you to me by thirteen years, so there!

    I got yer maximal element right here,

    “Your” Lemma

