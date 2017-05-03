Dear Mathematician Who Discovered Me… Posted on May 3, 2017 by Ben Orlin Advertisements Share this:FacebookTwitterMoreGoogleEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Dear Hilbert,
This 5-star accomodation you have provided me has a seemingly never-ending mini-bar. I’ve drunk all the even-numbered spirits and I’m now seeing double. I need a lie down!
I luv you *hic*
Hotel Paradox
Dear Zorn,
Oh, sure. I’m not good enough to be a THEOREM, eh? And I’m just the same as that fancy pants Axiom of Choice. Nice work, cheapskate. Kuratowski beat you to me by thirteen years, so there!
I got yer maximal element right here,
“Your” Lemma