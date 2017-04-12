It’s Obvious Why Students Cheat; We Just Can’t Agree on the Reason

If you love cringes – and hey, who doesn’t? – then walk into a school and try to start a conversation about cheating.
Depending on the school, I suspect you’ll find a superficial consensus (cheating is terrible! and, thankfully, our students do it very rarely!) masking deep rifts. Is the problem with cheating that it undercuts your own learning? That it steals glory from classmates in the zero-sum competition for grades? That it betrays the teacher’s trust? Are all acts of cheating equally terrible, and if not, what does that mean for “zero tolerance” policies?
We all know cheating is bad. But we seem unable to talk honestly about why.
So, I offer up these dialogue-starting cartoons, a few badly drawn meditations on the most basic question: Why do students cheat?
Is cheating a crime of character, or of opportunity?
Talking to teachers, I find they talk a lot about virtues like honesty and integrity. Good students have ’em, and cheaters don’t.
Talking to students, you hear a lot more about circumstance. “I wasn’t sure how to do it.” “I was just looking over to check my answer.” Cheaters are people who work hard at their lies; so if my copying is effortless and victimless, then how can I be a cheater?
Moral intuition is a funny thing.
If I hurt someone else to help myself, you’ll probably judge me morally deficient. Fair enough. But I’m willing to wager that your judgment depends heavily on one detail:
Am I harming that person in order to fulfill a wish, or merely to relieve a pain?
Harming someone else to bring myself joy (e.g., stealing money so I can buy a fancy car, or beating someone up so I can gain status among my friends) makes me an antisocial jerk. But harming someone else to spare myself harm (e.g., stealing money so I can afford painkilling medication, or beating someone up to avoid a beating from my “friends”) is more sympathetic. The former is moral black; the latter, moral gray.
In many classrooms, teachers would have you believe that cheating is a rare and terrible crime, like a small-town homicide. When it happens, it is so horrible and conspicuous that the criminal is brought to swift and certain justice.
There’s no two ways about it: So far as I can tell, that’s wrong. Cheating happens in every school. It’s the nature of an educational system where the assessments are both high-stakes and game-able.
Meanwhile, though, students (especially those caught in the act) would have you believe that the whole class was doing it, that cheating (particularly on homework) is as mundane as going 3mph over the speed limit.
This, also, strikes me as wrong. Cheating may be everywhere, but it ain’t everyone.
Sometimes students are lazy. I know this because students are people, and I am a people, and sometimes I am too lazy even to decide whether I am plural or singular.
But sometimes students are bewildered and afraid to ask.
I know this because… well, students are people.
One of the most fascinating justifications I’ve heard from a cheating student (via anonymous online op-ed, not in person) is that he felt perfectly righteous in cheating whenever he felt his teachers were failing to educate him.
The logic is pretty simple: “You cheated me first. I owe you nothing.”
I can think of counter-arguments. But to me, it’s a reminder that those arguments are necessary. Even to bright students, the “wrongness” of cheating isn’t self-evident.
It’s lovely to think that students are driven by curiosity alone.
It’s also lovely to think that Flintstones cars are driven by motors.
But look down at those little scurrying feet, and you’ll see what’s really providing the forward momentum. Grades are so economically important that, for most kids, they are inevitably the primary carrot and the #1 stick.
“They only care about grades” isn’t a fair knock on students, any more than “They only want to work here because we’ll pay them” is a fair knock on job applicants.
My college prof would ask his students to grade themselves at the end of the term. Only ONE ever gave themselves a higher grade than was earned by looking at their test scores, homework and projects. This contradicts the idea that ‘students are cheats’.
Something I wrote a few years ago on what is and what is not cheating, summarizable as “Cheating is behavior that corrupts relevant evaluation.” That’s independent of the question of who should be evaluated and for what.
Reblogged this on mishaburnett and commented:
Some very good observations.
maybe human creature cheat in school for same reason they create own path through grass insaed of use sidewalk.
monkey finger slip up there and write insaed. of course monkey mean instead.
All of the reasons used to oppose cheating suggest that they are “rationales.” They are reasons that we tell ourselves, but they are not the real reason. Perhaps the real reason stems from a broader social perspective.
If one looks at the education system as a whole, one sees that the more cheating there is, the worse the system operates. I believe it would be easy to show that massive cheating undermines the education system. Perhaps this is the reason that schools oppose cheating.
On the other hand, students are not likely to avoid cheating just because it hurts the education system. As educators, we need to motivate students to avoid cheating, and it helps to have a compelling reason, or two, or three, or …. So, we develop the arguments against cheating.
“Cheating happens in every school. It’s the nature of an educational system where the assessments are both high-stakes and game-able.”
This.
…which also explains why so many schools cheat.
“They only care about grades” isn’t a fair knock on students, any more than “They only want to work here because we’ll pay them” is a fair knock on job applicants.
That’s dead-on. And a telling commentary on the value we’ve given “education.”
Do we all know cheating is bad? Life cheats all the time because it is a low cost solution to a problem. We, as humans, cheat all the time to. I make TV dinner, I am cheating since I do not have to cook it from scratch. My fast thinking processes wants to say that the baseball is 10 cents, if the bat and the baseball are a dollar and ten cents and the bat costs a dollar more than the bat, because I am trying to cheat and get a fast answer.
And in life how many times have we done to reference works to get some information instead of working it out, how many times do we go to the memorized formula’s instead of deriving from scratch again.
So if cheating isn’t necessarily bad the question becomes how is it harming the students to copy someone else’s work without understanding how the other student got their answer??
Thank you for a wonderful and thoughtful post.
When looking over tests, students generally do not have a way of looking at the questions they got right that they did not know the answer to (as far as I am aware). However, they do look at the questions they got wrong, some of which they did know the answer to. I wonder if this causes students in general to have some belief that they deserve a higher grade than they get, in the sense that they would get higher grades on average if they answered every question they knew correctly and every question they did not incorrectly (although grade inflation complicates the matter).
Of note is that, at least on a multiple choice test with 5 choices, the chance that the student gets a question right without any knowledge of the answer is 20%. So, if a student has a 95% chance of getting a question right that he knows, then if the student knows less than 80% of the test, he will on average get higher grade than he deserves, but if he knows more than 80% of the test, then he will on average get a lower grade than he deserves.
If c is the chance that a student gets correct a question he knows and w is the chance that he gets correct a question he does not know, and x is the proportion of the test he knows, then the grade he will receive on average is cx+w(1-x)=w+x(c-w). Cheating increases w and also c, studying increases mostly x but also c and some w. I wonder if teaching strategies to increase w would decrease cheating…